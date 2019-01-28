‘Education reforms to be basis of new Pakistan’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is working on concrete strategies to bring reforms in education sector under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued Sunday, he said that the government was providing every needful resource in order to provide more facilities to the students and to promote quality education across the province.

He said the Punjab government was introducing reforms in education sector as provision of better educational environment was the government’s responsibility. He added that revolutionary steps were being taken in education sector in order to make youths independent.

Education reforms programme will bring long-term results and it will be a basis of new Pakistan, he added. He said that provision of basic facilities at schools would be ensured as huge funds had been allocated in this regard. He said that development of country was attainable by equipping youths with latest knowledge.

The chief minister said that our youths are bright future of Pakistan and precious asset so making them independent through vocational education is the need of the hour. Importance of professional and vocational education has been extolled now and we will promote it among our youths. He said that knowledge is not legacy of anyone alone but an ornament whose access is right of everyone. It is education which has made developed nations progressed. Substantial promotion of education sector is basic for development of any country and it is the only way to tackle issues like poverty, ignorance and unemployment, the CM concluded.