Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: What is the scope of Facility Management in UAE? Which institution in Pakistan has been doing this course? (Ahmad Raza, Islamabad)

A: Facility Management is a degree or subject that qualifies you to become an expert in providing maintenance services to properties, housing, estates and other buildings etc. There is scope everywhere in the world for this degree provided that you have the passion to deliver these services after qualifications and yes UAE like all other countries where developments and high-rise buildings are being built will have the scope and career opportunities.

Q2: Can you please answer these questions: - Comparison of BSCS with IBA, FAST and Habib in Karachi. Which one is more valuable and job oriented?

- What is the scope and value of electrical engineering from NUST Karachi? - Comparison of engineering in Computer science and BSCS. (Sarmad Ahmed Usmani, Karachi)

A: It is difficult to compare the quality of teaching in all the three universities that you mentioned as all of them are good universities. However, IBA has worldwide reputation and if you do get admission in IBA they have a bigger and wider cloud / alumni network that is very helpful so far as job opportunities are concerned. The curriculum of all the universities is designed by HEC and therefore should be the same.

The answer to your next question is electrical engineering now is rather an obsolete and considered to be orthodox degree. It is better to look at electronics or computer engineering rather than electrical engineering.

The answer to your final question is both degrees are valuable one tends to specialise you in the Hardware side and the other in the Software side.

Q3: My brother wants your advice on career selection. My choice of programmes in engineering course which I like is BE Avionics (PAF-KIET); BE computer system engineering from Sir Syed University of Engineering Science and Technology. Please let me know the scope of these fields. I’m confused and need your expert advice in choosing a field. (Riaz Abbasi, Karachi)

A: Avionics is a very complex and rare area of expertise and the scope in Pakistan is limited to Civil Aviation, PIA etc. However, there are opportunities internationally but then there are limited because of us being Pakistanis and Muslims so you have to be careful in selecting this course.

A degree in Computer Software Engineering is more what I would recommend and of course SSUET is a good institution and if you can get a good degree from this institution; you should have a good scope when applying for relevant job opportunities.

Q4: I am currently 17-year-old. In my O-Levels, I obtained four As and four Bs. The additional or subjects I took according to my choice were Economics, Arts and Development Studies. In Economics, I got A while in Arts and Development Studies ended up with two Bs. Moving on to my A-Levels, I decided to take Business, Economics and Sociology. My As result contained two As in the following subjects Business and Sociology; however, I ended up with a B in Economics where I missed out an A with a slight margin.

My interests lies in Business and Economics but I am confused as to what field I should choose to pursue as my profession regarding Pakistan and international markets, possibilities and aptitude.

(Syeda Fizza Hussain, Islamabad)

A: You are a brilliant student and I see no reason why you should not succeed in finding your goals going forward.

The combination of subjects is ideal and you have following visible and clear majors in front of you to consider Financial Risk Management, Development Studies, Actuarial Sciences, and a very brand new and emerging degree business analytics which involves Economics, IT and Sociology.

I hope the above information will be useful for you in making the decision. Best of luck. (Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).