FIH Executive Board: Shahbaz says he will try to avert ban on Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed has said that he would attend FIH Executive Board meeting in Switzerland in the middle of March.

He told ‘The News’ on Sunday from Islamabad that he would inform the Board why Pakistan were not able to participate in the Pro League.

Shahbaz said that he would try his best to convince the other members of the Board not to throw Pakistan into isolation and to keep in mind the contribution that Pakistan made to the world of hockey.

FIH threw Pakistan out of the Pro League after PHF informed it that the team would not be able to play the first three matches. The PHF secretary said that he would try to control the damage by using his contacts among the high-ups of the hockey world.

He said he was hopeful that keeping in mind the services of Pakistan, FIH would not ban Pakistan. He said that PHF was planning how to tackle the situation and how to prepare the young team.

The PHF wound up the training camp of Pakistan in Lahore after it was confirmed that the Green-shirts would not participate in the Pro League. “Right now we have to organise the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) successfully,” Shahbaz said and added that foreign players would come to participate in the league and competitive matches would be organised in Pakistan.

He said that PHF was making arrangements for PSHL and he himself was in contact with many foreign players. In the first week of February the details of PSHL would be announced, he added.

The newly-appointed secretary of the ministry for IPC has assured the PHF that the federal government would fully support it in the development of the national game. A total of 12 new players were included in the 18-member team for the Pro League. The players do not know when they will play their first international match.