Anti-Semitic killings in 2018 ‘highest’ in decades: Israel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: The number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks around the world in 2018 reached its "highest" level in decades after a mass shooting at a US synagogue, an Israeli government report said on Sunday.
A total of 13 Jews were killed in three separate attacks over the year, according to the 2018 Global anti-Semitism Report released on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A gunman shot dead 11 people at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh in October in America’s deadliest ever anti-Semitic attack.
In January, a student was also murdered in California, and in March 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mirielle Knoll was killed in a brutal attack at her Paris home. "This marks the highest number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks since the attacks on the Argentinian Jewish community in the 1990s," the report said.
For the second year running the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain reached a record high, the report said. It cited British charity Community Security Trust which counted over 100 anti-Semitic episodes a month in 2018, a quarter of which ocurred on social media. The report noted a 69 percent rise in reported anti-Semitic attacks and threats in France after a two-year decline.
OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: The number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks around the world in 2018 reached its "highest" level in decades after a mass shooting at a US synagogue, an Israeli government report said on Sunday.
A total of 13 Jews were killed in three separate attacks over the year, according to the 2018 Global anti-Semitism Report released on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A gunman shot dead 11 people at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh in October in America’s deadliest ever anti-Semitic attack.
In January, a student was also murdered in California, and in March 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mirielle Knoll was killed in a brutal attack at her Paris home. "This marks the highest number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks since the attacks on the Argentinian Jewish community in the 1990s," the report said.
For the second year running the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain reached a record high, the report said. It cited British charity Community Security Trust which counted over 100 anti-Semitic episodes a month in 2018, a quarter of which ocurred on social media. The report noted a 69 percent rise in reported anti-Semitic attacks and threats in France after a two-year decline.