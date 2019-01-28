close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 28, 2019

Italian police probe French pilot over ’copter-plane crash

World

AFP
January 28, 2019

ROME: Italian police were investigating a French pilot on Sunday over the deaths of seven people in a collision between a helicopter and light aircraft in the Alps, according to media reports. The pilot, named as Philippe Michel and one of only two survivors of the deadly accident in the Aosta Valley near France late on Friday, was questioned by police in hospital, the Messaggero daily and other outlets reported. The crash appeared to have happened just after the helicopter took off, unaware that the French Jodel plane was landing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World