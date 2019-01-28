Italian police probe French pilot over ’copter-plane crash

ROME: Italian police were investigating a French pilot on Sunday over the deaths of seven people in a collision between a helicopter and light aircraft in the Alps, according to media reports. The pilot, named as Philippe Michel and one of only two survivors of the deadly accident in the Aosta Valley near France late on Friday, was questioned by police in hospital, the Messaggero daily and other outlets reported. The crash appeared to have happened just after the helicopter took off, unaware that the French Jodel plane was landing.