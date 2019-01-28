Thai pop idol condemned for Nazi swastika T-shirt

BANGKOK: A member of Thailand’s most popular all-girl band has apologised for wearing a shirt with a Nazi flag featuring a swastika, after her TV appearance drew "shock and dismay" from the Israeli embassy on Saturday.

Images of Hitler, swastikas and other Nazi regalia are fairly commonplace on T-shirts and memorabilia in Thailand, a phenomenon blamed on a lack of awareness about world history. The latest faux pas was committed by Pichayapa "Namsai" Natha, one of the singers of BNK48, when she wore the red-and-black top complete with swastika during the group’s televised rehearsal on Friday.

The deputy chief of mission of the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok took to Twitter to express "shock and dismay" at the outfit, noting that Sunday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Presenting Nazi symbols by the band’s singer hurt the feelings of millions around the world, whose relatives were murdered by the Nazis," said Smadar Shapira. The 19-year-old singer was expected to meet with the ambassador of Israel later on Sunday, Shapira told AFP. Georg Schmidt, Germany’s ambassador to Thailand, echoed Shapira’s dismay and also extended an invitation to the group.

"We invite members of #BNK8 to discuss the terror of the Nazi Dictatorship with us," he tweeted on Sunday. On Saturday night, Namsai apologised onstage during a concert. "I want this to be an example for everyone, please forgive me," she said, bursting into tears. In an extended apology posted on her official Facebook page, Namsai later wrote: "Please give me advice so that I can grow up to be a good adult in the future".