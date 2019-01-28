The Amal bill

Last August, 10-year-old Amal Umar got critically injured after being hit by a stray bullet shot by the Sindh police during an encounter. When her parents took her to a private hospital, she was denied punishment. As a result, young Amal lost her life. Her parents, however, highlighted the flaws in our system and started a legal battle to ensure that no patient is denied treatment at a healthcare facility. The Sindh government has tabled the Amal Umer Bill in the Sindh Assembly, which, after its implementation, will make it compulsory for all hospitals to provide treatment in emergency situations.

If a patient is brought to a private hospital, the Sindh government will bear the cost of compulsory medical treatment. In 2014, the Sindh Government passed the ‘Sindh Injured Persons (Medical Aid) Bill 2014’ to treat all patents without waiting for police clearance, but this law could not see the light of day as the government failed to implement it. Now, it rests on the Sindh government to ensure that the bill is implemented. Other provinces should also pass the Amal Umer Bill and give precious lives the opportunity of being treated at a hospital.

Javed Rustmani

Wahi Pandhi