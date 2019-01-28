close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 28, 2019

Time to act

Newspost

January 28, 2019

The PTI-led government has inherited a plethora of economic challenges to grapple with. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been persistent with his rhetoric that his government has a silver bullet and that there is nothing to worry about. His finance team is also coming up with different strategies to tackle the country’s economic crisis. However, it is important to mention that Khan should not confine his government’s focus to the economy. For the country’s growth in all sectors, he must also initiate a campaign for birth control, promoting education and rights of women, and introducing land reforms.

These campaigns were also introduced during the Ayub regime, but unfortunately they could not be fully implemented. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a golden opportunity to effectively implement these policies.

Mohammad Tabasum Malhan

Ghotki

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost