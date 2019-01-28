Time to act

The PTI-led government has inherited a plethora of economic challenges to grapple with. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been persistent with his rhetoric that his government has a silver bullet and that there is nothing to worry about. His finance team is also coming up with different strategies to tackle the country’s economic crisis. However, it is important to mention that Khan should not confine his government’s focus to the economy. For the country’s growth in all sectors, he must also initiate a campaign for birth control, promoting education and rights of women, and introducing land reforms.

These campaigns were also introduced during the Ayub regime, but unfortunately they could not be fully implemented. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a golden opportunity to effectively implement these policies.

Mohammad Tabasum Malhan

Ghotki