Traffic woes

Traffic mess at Ferozepur Road after Gaju Matta stop creates a lot of trouble for daily commuters. Due to a lack of road planning by the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), traffic from eight different directions freely drive on the one-way road.

If this was not enough, the police has put a check post after every few yards, making the drive to Ring Road cumbersome. The callous attitude of traffic wardens regarding the situation needs to be change. The traffic authorities must address the situation which has become a permanent havoc for commuters who want to use Ring Road to and from Gaju Matta.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore