Boosting the economy

In Pakistan, the gap between progressive farmers and a majority of small farmers varies from 79 percent to 45 percent. Reducing this gap and increasing yield can be one of the shortest ways to boost Pakistan’s economy. Progressive farmers in the country obtain an average of 4.6 tonnes of wheat per hectare as compared with the national average of 2.6 tonnes/hectare. On the basis of the national average yield, the yield gap between the two is 43 percent. The cotton productivity gap is 30 percent in the country progressive and average farmers, whereas the difference in sugarcane yield is over 70 percent in Sindh and 61 percent in Punjab. Similarly, progressive farmers produce 58 percent more maize than an average farmer. It merits a mention that Pakistan is the fourth highest countries in the production of cotton. Unfortunately, it is not performing well in this sector and it is being said that the major factor is the use of poor seeds in the cotton production sector.

Crop yields are directly proportionate to the quality of seeds. Low quality seed results in low crop production. We can have better crop if we have pure seeds. Better crop will make farmers better off. Also, the provincial agriculture department should timely inform the farmers about weather changes.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar