Action speaks louder than words

Catchy party slogans play a pivotal role in getting the public vote for a particular party. After the PPP’s roti, kapra aur makan, it was the PTI’s tabdeeli slogan that received the most popularity. But a party is respected when it delivers on its promises. Prime Minister Imran Khan got public vote because people considered him to be an honest, dedicated and hardworking person and opined that he would take the country out of the current issues and give relief to people.

While it is true that the new government needs time, the right planning is vital to let people believe that the government is on the right path. However, to the disappointment of the majority, the party hasn’t taken strict measures to improve the status. From the rate of essential items to property prices, almost every commodity’s price has increased sharply in the last few months, making it difficult for middle class people to make both ends meet. Heavy taxes are imposed on property, making it impossible for common citizens to buy houses. The government is requested to look into the matter. PM Imran Khan and his team of financial experts have failed to control inflation.

Shadab Younas

Peshawar