Hundreds face delay in getting passports in UAE

DUBAI: Hundreds of passport seekers, especially those who had applied online, have been facing delay in getting Machine-Readable Passports (MRP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There are two categories of passport; one is urgent which is usually delivered within one week, while the other is the ordinary one that is delivered in 15 days. But, unfortunately, it is taking more than 3 weeks for urgent passports and over a month to obtain normal application passport.

Numerous Pakistanis have lodged their complaints with the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai and Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi against delay in getting their passports.

A senior diplomat at the Pakistan consulate in Dubai said the issue of delay in delivery had been discussed during their internal meetings.

“The staff appointed at delivery of passports in the diplomatic missions is also facing the problem as they often face harsh attitude of applicants. People blame the staff responsible for disturbance in their travelling plans,” he added.

The Pakistan Social Centre, Sharjah is also facing problem in obtaining passports, as the centre also accepts passport applications. Speaking to The News, President Pakistan Social Centre Chaudhry Khalid Hussain said the online system always created troubles for the applicants.

“Nowadays, the system is working properly but the issuance of passports is delayed more than the stipulated time normally provided to the passport seekers,” he also complained. This delay in issuance has irked many overseas residents in the UAE who had plans of travelling. Pakistan missions in the Emirates expressed hope that the issue would be resolved once Nadra finalized its core work in online system.