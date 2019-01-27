Shahbaz to be taken to Pims for checkup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for medical examination.
A medical board constituted by Ministry of Interior will review medical tests of the PML-N president while physiotherapy will also be conducted.
The medical board consisted of cardiology consultants and other medical experts.
Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government constituted a new medical board to examine health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif following recommendations of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).
