Khwaja brothers’ physical remand extended till Feb 2

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique by February 2 in the Paragon Housing scam case.

NAB officials produced both the accused before the court amid tight security. As the remand proceedings commenced, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that investigations in the case were halted as Saad spent the last week in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly. He implored the court to extend the physical remand of the accused.

The counsel of the Khwaja brothers opposed the NAB plea, arguing that it was the fifth time that the NAB had sought extension in the remand with the same excuse. He said his clients were asked to furnish details of their bank accounts on August 3, which were provided to the NAB 10 days later. He reiterated that the Khwaja brothers had nothing to do with the ownership of the Paragon Housing scheme and received no funds in this regard. He implored the court to grant judicial remand instead of physical remand.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, extended the physical remand.

Later, talking to the media, Saad said the production order by the NA was his right, not charity. He said these orders were also issued in the Musharraf regime. He said facilities were not being provided to him and his brother in the NAB lockup. “Jail can’t weak our spirit,” he said.