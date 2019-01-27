Search for precious stones: 6 feared dead in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: At least six persons who had gone in search of precious peridot gemstones in Spat Malli area in Upper Kohistan are feared dead after they lost contact with their families due to heavy snowfall.

“The family has approached the district administration for rescue operation but it is impossible without helicopter as the area received over 20 feet snowfall,” Abdul Saboor Khan, District Police Officer (DPO), Upper Kohistan, told reporters on Saturday.

He said that Spat Malli, an inaccessible and high mountainous part of Upper Kohistan district, was famous for deposit of peridot stones. He said the six persons had gone to the area before the start of heavy snowfall some 10 days ago. “They have lost touch with their families following start of heavy snowfall in Spat Malli,” said Saboor Khan. He said the police couldn’t launch the rescue operation without a helicopter. He said the deputy commissioner had requested the Khyber Pakhtun- khwa govt through the commissioner Hazara for provision of a helicopter.