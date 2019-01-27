Computerisation of land record in AJK begins

MIRPUR (AJK): The third phase of Computerisation of Land Record Center in AJK was inaugurated by AJ&K Minister for Information

Technology Board Dr Bashir Mustafa and Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sakindar at Dheerkot sub division center in Rawalakot district late Friday, official sources said.

The AJK Information Technology Board sources told media that the project would be extended to all three divisions of AJK.

The phased computerization of the land record had been started at Jhelum valley district in Muzaffarabad division and Dadayal sub division in Mirpur division.The officials of the Land Record Service Center told that computerization of entire record at the Center would be completed by March this year.