Anti-India rallies held across AJK

MIRPUR (AJK): Jammu and Kashmir people inhibiting either side of the line of control – Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Held

Kashmir as well as rest of the world observed the Indian Republic Day on Saturday as black day to reiterate complete dissociation and sharp hatred towards India.

The day also marked severe indignation and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 72 year old Kashmir dispute.

Besides the observance of the day also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

Call for observing Indian republic day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various freedom-monger Kashmiri parties and was fully supported and backed by the AJK government.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal, illicit and unlawfulIndian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir in all ten districts of the liberated territory were the hallmark of the day.

The day also mark complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir intheir just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.