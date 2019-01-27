close
January 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Man killed, 21 hurt in accident

National

GUJRANWALA: A man died and 21 others sustained injuries in a road accident at Qila Chand Bypass on Saturday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Sialkot from Lahore when it overturned. As a result, one passenger died on the spot while 21 received injuries.

SIX FURNACES SEALED: The Environment Department team on Saturday arrested four people besides sealing six furnaces here.

The team raided Sheikhupura Road and sealed six metal and aluminum factories for spreading smoke in residential areas. The team also registered cases against 10 people.

TWO DIE OF SUFFOCATION: Two workers died when a motor workshop caught fire on Sialkot Road. The fire erupted in the workshop due to short circuit. As a result, Sikandar and Adil died of suffocation.

