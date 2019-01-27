Residents clash over gas supply issue

TIMERGARA: A brawl broke out between villagers outside the office of deputy commissioner, Lower Dir at Balambat over the issue of low pressure of natural gas on Saturday.

Residents of Malakabad, Kandaro and Khaima alleged that gas supply to their areas had been cut off by people of Balambat, Manogi and Qazi Abad.

Shah Khisro, Sajjad Ahmad, Ali Bakht, Amir Nawab and Ikramuddin alleged that Ziaul Haq and Kalim, residents of Balambat and Qazi Abad, allegedly disconnected gas supply to their area in the presence of SNGPL officials while digging out the main supply line to their own area.

The brawl started between groups of villagers when they got involved in arguments over the issue, which later turned into a clash.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Timergara circle Sher Wali Khan reached the spot along with heavy contingent of police and controlled the situation. However, no critical injuries to anyone were reported.

Gas supply to Malakabad, Kandaro and Khaima remained almost suspended for the last six months, which was restored after repeated protests by the villagers. DSP Sher Wali Khan constituted a committee consisting of the two groups of villagers, police and SNGPL officials to restore gas supply to all areas.