close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Hazara varsity inks MoUs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

MANSEHRA: Hazara University (HU) has inked two separate memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad.

“Our university focuses on research in fields of science and technology and in light of this, we signed agreements with two renowned institutions in agriculture field,” Dr Idrees, the vice-chancellor HU told reporters on Saturday.

Dr Idrees signed agreement with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad for joint research where students of both faculties would carry out scientific research. According to agreement, the students of both prestigious universities would attend national and international symposiums and seminars in agriculture field.The same sort of agreement is reached between Hazara University and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan