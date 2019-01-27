Hazara varsity inks MoUs

MANSEHRA: Hazara University (HU) has inked two separate memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad.

“Our university focuses on research in fields of science and technology and in light of this, we signed agreements with two renowned institutions in agriculture field,” Dr Idrees, the vice-chancellor HU told reporters on Saturday.

Dr Idrees signed agreement with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad for joint research where students of both faculties would carry out scientific research. According to agreement, the students of both prestigious universities would attend national and international symposiums and seminars in agriculture field.The same sort of agreement is reached between Hazara University and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad.