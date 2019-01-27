Afghan highway blocked in protest against power cuts

LANDIKOTAL: To record their protest against prolonged outages, children staged protest demonstration and blocked Pak-Afghan Highway in Sheikhwal area of Landikotal subdivision on Saturday.

Scores of angry children holding black flags gathered at Sheikhwal while chanting slogans against the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for unscheduled power cuts.

They demanded reduction in the volume of power cuts to Sheikhwal. Line officer Swalzar Khan Afridi reached the spot and cleared the road for traffic after assuring the protesters to convey their concern to the authorities.

Disabled players: Meanwhile, the general secretary of tribal districts’ disabled players’ cricket team, Haji Akbar Shinwari, has appealed to the director sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to include their team in the upcoming Governor Tribal Districts Youth Festival.

Talking to The News, Haji Akbar said that the disabled players of tribal areas had represented Pakistan in international sports events. He added that the players also done preparation for the upcoming events that would start in February.