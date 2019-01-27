Sherpao flays bid to abolish district tier of LG system

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Saturday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its proposed plan to abolish the district tier of the local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through a statement, the QWP head said the PTI government had introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act to delegate powers to the grassroots, but now it was going to abolish the district tier. Aftab Sherpao said that abolishing the district tier would be a violation of the Article 32, 37(5) and 140-A of the Constitution. He said the proposed abolition would be detrimental to the democratic system.

He added that the powers that had been devolved to the district would be transferred to the province which was already overburdened after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The QWP leader said that under the proposed two-tier LG system with tehsil and village councils the powers of the district council would go to the deputy commissioner who would not be accountable to the tehsil nazim.

Aftab Sherpao said it was hallmark of the PTI government that abolished laws after introducing them. He said the PTI rulers had claimed they would replicate the KP LG system in other provinces, but now they were making drastic changes to it.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission was abolished despite the fact that millions of rupees were spent on its establishment, he added. The QWP leader said the PTI rulers backtracked on their stance on almost every issue as they lacked vision to address the issues being faced by the people.

minister visits SRSP head office: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited the head office of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

During the visit, chief executive officer SRSP Masoodul Mulk briefed the minister about operation of the programme.

The CEO explained the SRSP has worked with over 40,000 community institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the newly merged tribal district.

“It has worked in community institutional building, community infrastructure development, enabling infrastructure at the village level and generated over 20 megawatts of electricity in remote regions of the province,” he explained, adding, the SRSP had also played a prominent role in humanitarian work in both the settled and tribal districts.

The CEO explained that the work in social enterprises around electricity was a major initiative of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province which has yielded results.

The minister said that both the government and civil society organisations must join hands to further the government development agenda.