Sun Jan 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Sacrifices of tribesmen lauded

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

WANA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South) Major General Abid Latif on Saturday announced the recruitment of local youth in the paramilitary forces.

He was addressing a gathering at Sararogha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district. Brigadier Amjad Aziz Mughal, 28 Brigade Commander, and a large number of elders were present on the occasion. Major General Abid Latif said that the tribespeople had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country. He urged the people to cooperate with the security forces in maintaining peace in the region.

He said that the youth from South Waziristan would be given preference in recruitment in the paramilitary forces. He said that 50 percent local students would be enrolled in the cadet colleges in South Waziristan.

