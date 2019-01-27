Preparations underway for ‘million march’, says JUI-F

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leaders on Saturday said that preparation were being finalised for a ‘million march’ on Islamabad as a foreign agenda won’t be allowed to be imposed in the country.
“We won’t allow any changes in the 18th Amendment,” JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan told a press conference here. Maulan Kifayatullah, Abdul Jalil Jan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
The JUI-F leaders said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought to power under a conspiracy to fulfil the agenda of foreign powers. “But we will not allow the government to make the country a secular state,” said Maulana Gul Naseeb, adding that the registration of madaris was being cancelled under a conspiracy.
The JUI-F leaders also criticised the policies of the government, saying no relief was given to the masses in the recently announced mini-budget.
