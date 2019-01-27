Health Dept removes KTH directors on inquiry report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday took action on an inquiry committee and removed Medical Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof Roohul Muqim and Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Afridi from their positions.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had ordered an inquiry into the matter of an alleged wrong insertion of intravenous canola in a patient at KTH a few months ago.

It later developed complications to the patient. The patient was diabetic and it led to amputation of his right hand.

The committee submitted its report to the government last week. Acting upon the report, the Health Department removed the hospital director and medical director of KTH.

According to the Health Department notification, a diabetic patient namely Ahmad Faraz Khan hailing from Hangu was admitted in the medical a unit of KTH last year.

The patient’s family attributed the amputation to the wrong insertion of intravenous canola in the patient. Consequently, they lodged a complaint with the health department.

The Health Department constituted a high level fact-finding committee to have detailed probe into the complaint and fix responsibility upon the administration and medical staff if found guilty.

The committee was also empowered to investigate any other pertinent matter related to the incident.

The committee finalised its report, which reveals the significant breaches of academic, professional protocols and SOPs in the KTH after the above mentioned patient’s admission and the generally prevailing low quality of medical and nursing care, delays in decision making, behavioural issues and poor clinical as well as administration management of complication of nosocomial origin and the ultimate tragedy outcome in terms of amputation of right hand for the patient and his family.

The notification said that Dr Nek Dad Afridi, hospital director, and medical director Dr Roohul Muqim failed to perform their duties efficiently, responsibly, effectively and professionally.

“Thus in exercise of the powers conferred and vested in secretary to government of KP health department, Dr Nek Dad Afridi and Dr Roohul Muqim were removed from their positions,” it added.

Dr Hisham Khan in his video message has clarified that there will be zero tolerance for corruption, mismanagement and negligence in duty in hospitals of KP.

Some officials, however, said that the government was not satisfied with their performance for quite a long time but didn’t know how to remove them. They said that though both the medical director and hospital director had no direct involvement in the said case, the government was reportedly looking for an opportunity to get rid of them.

It is for the first time that two top hospital heads were simultaneously removed from their positions on the basis of an inquiry committee report.

gas supply: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan called on the federal minister for petroleum and natural resources in Islamabad.

According to a statement, Atif discussed the provision of gas supply to a number of villages and the low gas pressure in urban centres of Mardan city.

The federal minister patiently heard the problems and directed the officials concerned to immediately prepare a plan to redress the issues.

He assured the senior provincial minister that the federal government would make every effort to solve the problems of the previously ignored areas.

Both the ministers on the occasion decided to meet again in coming days and finalise a comprehensive scheme for solution to the problems.