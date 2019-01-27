‘Dictatorship’ row in Nigeria after top judge suspended

ABUJA: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended the country's top judge just weeks from elections, triggering condemnation from opposition parties who accused him of "an act of dictatorship" and mounting "a judicial coup".

The former military ruler, 76, is seeking re-election at polls on February 16, against a backdrop of mounting concern about vote-buying and violence. Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who heads the Supreme Court, would rule on any legal challenge to the result. But on January 12 he was slapped with a six count charge relating to the non-disclosure of foreign currency bank accounts, in breach of rules for public officials.

The judge on Thursday secured an injunction ordering the Code of Conduct Tribunal hearing his case to halt proceedings pending his application to have the charges dropped. But Buhari instead ordered his suspension and indicated he was forced to act because Onnoghen had not stepped down voluntarily himself. The case was a distraction, he said, but added it was "no secret that this government is dissatisfied with the alarming rate" of acquittals in corruption cases under Onnoghen. Buhari, who was elected in 2015 on a pledge to stamp out corruption, swore in judge Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as acting chief justice at a ceremony at his official residence.

The initial charges against Onnoghen, reportedly made by a former spokesman for Buhari, and the speed with which he was brought to court has dominated headlines in Nigeria for days. On Friday, his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, called the suspension a "brazen dictatorial act".

It was "the latest action in the ongoing rape of our nation´s hard-earned democracy by those who dined with anti-democratic forces", he said in a clear reference to Buhari´s army past. Buhari seized power in December 1983 by overthrowing civilian president Shehu Shagari, ruling with an iron fist until he was ousted by general Ibrahim Babangida in August 1985.