Sudan protesters call for night-time rallies, more demos

KHARTOUM: The group spearheading protests against Sudan´s President Omar al-Bashir called for night-time rallies across the country on Saturday and new demonstrations over the next few days.

Deadly anti-government protests have rocked the east African country for more than a month. Rallies triggered by a government decision to triple the price of bread swiftly mushroomed into nationwide calls for an end to Bashir´s three decades in power.

Officials say 30 people have died as protests have turned into violent clashes, while rights groups say more than 40 people have been killed including medics and children.

"We are calling on our people across the country to hold demonstrations on Saturday night near their residential areas," the Sudanese Professionals Association, which is leading the protest campaign, said in a statement. It said protesters were also called to hold sit-ins in every district square on Sunday, followed by daily demonstrations until Wednesday.