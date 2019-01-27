Brisbane Heat win WBBL title

SYDNEY: An ailing Beth Mooney smashed an impressive 65 as Brisbane Heat won their first Women’s Big Bash League title on Saturday with four balls to spare in a thriller against the star-studded Sydney Sixers.

Needing to chase down the Sixers’ 131 for seven, the Heat were in trouble early at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, losing two quick wickets to be 14 for two.

But opener Mooney, who was ill, reasserted control in scorching heat with captain Kirby Short (29), before Brisbane then lost 5-28 to bring the Sixers back into the game.

Needing five off the last over, Laura Harris smashed a boundary past deep mid-wicket to secure the trophy.

Earlier, the Sixers did well with the bat to set a solid total with Ellyse Perry knocking 33 and Dane Van Niekerk 32. Perry was disappointed to lose but praised Mooney’s innings after the match.