Sun Jan 27, 2019
RCCI T20 tournament begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The 1st RCCI Inter-Club T20 Tournament will kick off at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today). The final will be played on Feb 16.

This was stated by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem at a press conference here on Saturday.

Providing details, the RCCI president said that 76 teams will compete in the tournament — to be played in six rounds. The first five rounds will be on knockout basis.

The main purpose of organising the tournament is to promote healthy activities among the youth. It’s a part of RCCI’s key initiative ‘Glorious Rawal­pindi’. The tournament will also help identify new emerging talent in the city. The 20-day event is being organised in collaboration with the city district government, sports and cricket associations.

