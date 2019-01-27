Asif returns to Pakistan T20 squad

ISLAMABAD: Power-hitter Asif Ali, who was ignored for the One-Day International series against South Africa, has been drafted in the T20 side for the three-match series against the Proteas.

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir also completed his return to all formats as he was preferred over Waqas Masood. Waqas played just one T20 against New Zealand in the UAE, returning creditable figures of 2-21.

Waqas was the only change in the 15-member squad that won the three-match series against New Zealand 3-0.

Asif and Sahibzada Farhan have been drafted in the side that is presently involved in the One-Day Internationals, while the players returning home following the 50-over matches are Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood.

Asif had a successful Mzansi Super League in South Africa where he scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of over 180 for the Cape Town Blitz. In a 16-match T20I career, Asif has scored 237 runs at a strike-rate of just under 140.

Farhan has scores of 0, 39 and one in his three T20I innings, but he has scored 452 runs in 22 T20 matches at a strike-rate of under 110.

Chief selector Inzamamul Haq said: “Once again, the selectors have gone ahead with the policy of maintaining consistency and retaining a winning combination.

“While our focus is very much on this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we cannot forget that the ICC T20 World Cup is in Australia in the second half of 2020. So, we need to give as much exposure and experience to our up and coming players as possible, but without compromising on the assignments in hand.”

The matches will be played on February 1, 3 and 6 in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Centurion. Top-ranked Pakistan will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to beyond nine matches. In 2018, Pakistan won a world record 17 out of 19 T20Is.

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Asif

Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari.