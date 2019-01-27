TMUC holds national moot court competition

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College TMUC, Islamabad held its 4th Millennium National Moot Court Competition (MNMCC) Organised by the LAW department at TMUC Auditorium, H-11/4, says a press release.

MNMCC is an annual event that allows student/advocates to hone their appellate advocacy skills before prominent members of the legal profession, while gaining first-hand experience of the dynamic environment that a court room holds.

Waseem Sajjad, former president of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and a learned lawyer were the chief guest on this auspicious occasion, who in his address prompted students to work hard to master the skills of advocacy and make their mark in the competitive profession of law.

Students from various academic institutions did put their expertise and virtuosity on display in a case of international law which they advocated with flair and ingenuity in front of the jury comprising of worthy members of Pakistan’s legal system that includes Barrister Osama Amin Qazi, Ammara Kazmi, Shaqaib Arsalan Lilla, Faraz Khan Yousafzai to name a few.

The Millennium Universal College’s moot competition, with the discipline and transparency in which this is conducted, have contributed to its previous successful chapters leading to an increased participation from year to year since its inception. It serves as a platform to students from various academic institutions to come together and learn not only from each other’s diverse perspectives and mastery but also gave them a chance to get the guidance and opinion of seasoned lawyers and industry experts.