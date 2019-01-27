‘Sports boosts self-confidence’

Islamabad : Youth engaged in sports always have profound and positive impact on the society. Participation in sports helps with personal and professional development and boosts self-confidence, discipline and leadership skills.

Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Prof Muhammad Ali during the prize distribution ceremony of 'Interdepartmental Tournaments' organized by the university's Directorate of Sports QAU.

He gave away prizes to winners of the tournaments in different categories of sports including badminton, basketball, cricket, football, tug of war, volleyball, chess, snooker, road race, table tennis, mountaineering, hiking, and walk.