NCSW holds volunteer workshop on enhancing capacity building

Islamabad : National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one day training workshop to enhance the capacity of volunteer agencies titled ‘Enhancing Capacity Building of NGOs Working for Social Welfare in ICT’ in collaboration with Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the seminar while Wajiha Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary M/o Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest.

Representatives of youth, civil society and Government departments attend the training workshop. In his presidential address, NCSW Chairman said that Pakistan is among those fortunate states where people do charity and welfare activities eagerly. Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies and NGOs are playing key role in the Social and Economic Development of Pakistan. Service of humanity is the best virtue. Holy Prophet (PBUH) said “The Best among you is one, who benefits others.”

The welfare of a person is the main theme of every welfare activity. A society can never be established unless and until people realise the dignity of social welfare. Pakistan is ranked at 5th number among most charitable states. Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary said in her speech that best human life has the qualities of love, affection and care for others. Our volunteer agencies performed admirable services during 8th October, 2005 earthquake.

The present government acknowledges the participation of Public in welfare activities. Soon, these revolutionary steps will bring charge within the society. Present government is working and initiating development works to improve the standard of life of a common man. It is very necessary to mainstream all the welfare activities to achieve tangible results.

Shazia Maqsood Amjad, Executive Director, PCP and others speakers said, the real public welfare can be achieved through promoting trust of public-private partnership. In the end, all the stake holders thanked NCSW for organizing this successful event.