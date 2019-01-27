close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

CRI Group to organise anti-corruption summit

Islamabad

Islamabad : CRI Group which is one of leading partners in due diligence and background screenings for corporate sector, to hold 3rd Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Summit on January 29 here in Islamabad.

The one day event will bring together likeminded anti-corruption and anti-bribery experts from across the world in a forum designed to address the ever-changing complex world of compliance regulations.

Event will be attended by large number of people from corporate sector while dignitaries from government institutions will also join the forum to share their knowledge and expertise with the participants.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi will be giving presentation regarding anti-corruption and anti-bribery regulations.

