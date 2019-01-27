Shahbaz to be taken to Pims for medical examination

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for medical examination. A medical board constituted by Ministry of Interior will review medical tests of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president while physiotherapy will also be conducted. The medical board consisted of cardiology consultants and other medical experts. Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government constituted a new medical board to examine health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif following recommendations of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).