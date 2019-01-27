Those who made Shahbaz PAC head to regret: Sh Rashid

LAHORE/KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday termed it ‘mistake’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan to grant the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif.

“Those who made him the PAC chairman will regret for the whole of their life,” he said.

Reportedly, he addressed a press conference in Karachi where he asserted that he had told PM Imran Khan that a public gathering was not required in Mianwali. “The government’s responsibility is to deliver,” he said while urging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to speed up the investigations against corrupt persons.

Regarding the fake bank accounts case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he asserted that it has more substantial evidence as compared to corruption cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders. “How can corrupt persons take part in the process of accountability of others?” he added.

Speaking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said PM Imran Khan does not have a choice in this regard. “The PM has played a critical role in preventing strict terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he went on to say. He further stated that the culprits of the Sahiwal tragedy would not be spared. He maintained that he would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the matter of

Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman and called him “more responsible” of corruption. “Ishaq Dar is an expert of forging documents,” he added.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the country was at the brink of bankruptcy, but Prime Minister Imran Khan saved it from this ‘catastrophe’.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rashid said PM Khan played a key role in getting foreign conditions minimised in exchange for loans. “China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia extended their helping hand,” he added.

“People will be surprised to discover the amount of investment Saudi Arabia going to make in future”, he underlined.

‘I will keep supporting Imran Khan in all weathers’, he stated. Regarding circular railway project in Karachi, he said “we retrieved pieces of land for the project as much as we could, now we can reclaim further land if the Sindh government cooperates with us,” he remarked.

Rashid dismissed reports of PML-N, saying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would come to the streets in the past as well, but nothing happened.

The minister said he was certain that PM Khan will bring all responsible persons of the Sahiwal incident to book. “I know Imran Khan, and he is not going to spare anyone involved in the case.” He announced that Pakistan Railways will run VIP trains between March 23 and March 30.