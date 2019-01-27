PPP, MQM-P united against razing illegal buildings

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday united to save the wedding halls in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s order to demolish illegal buildings in Karachi.

The Karachi Marriage Halls Association took back their call of closing wedding halls from today (Sunday) after receiving assurances from the Sindh Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani.

Earlier, the association announced that wedding halls across the metropolis will be closed from today (Sunday) in light of notices issued by the Sindh Control Building Authority (SCBA) on Supreme Court orders. The Supreme Court on January 22 barred the use of residential houses for commercial purposes. "Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots," the SC Karachi Registry ordered.

Further, the court had ordered all encroachments across the metropolis should be immediately razed.

“The buildings which are not part of the master plan should be demolished. The city should be restored to how it was 40 years ago. No matter how many buildings there are, they should be demolished," Justice Gulzar Ahmed had said.

Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the SCBA sent notices to 50 percent of the districts in Karachi's east and centre to halt all commercial activities.

According to officials, the SCBA is scheduled to begin its anti-encroachment operation from tomorrow (Monday).

Members of the Karachi Marriage Halls Association staged a protest outside the SCBA’s office located in Civic Centre on Saturday after receiving notices. “We were given a three-day notice. Where are we supposed to work?” the protesters asked.

Earlier, Saeed Ghani assured that no wedding hall will be demolished in the metropolis tomorrow (Monday).

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar asked the Sindh government to file review petition on the verdict of the Supreme Court ordering demolishing all wedding halls, plazas and shopping malls on residential lands.

While addressing a press conference, the Karachi mayor said that buildings including wedding halls, plazas and shopping malls do not lie under anti-encroachment law but changed their land utilities.

Wasim Akhtar asked the provincial government to not demolish legal buildings and weeding halls located on residential lands.