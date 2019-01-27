Encroachments demolition: ASJ orders to register FIR against MCR officials

Rawalpindi: An Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Saadat Hussain Malik on Saturday ordered to register an FIR against all key post officers of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) including Chief Officer, Municipal Officer (Planning), enforcement staff, inspectors and superintendent, for demolishing shops of advocate Raja Ajmal Hameed here in Commercial Market.

Dozens of lawyers led by advocate Raja Ajmal Hameed, who filed an application 22-A (for registration of FIR), entered in the court of ASJ and insisted the judge to order registration of against officials of RMC for demolishing his shops.

Municipal Officer Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that advocate Raja Ajmal Hameed had occupied state land and illegally constructed some shops, without any map, NOC or ownership papers of the land at Commercial Market. What they have done is under the orders of Supreme Court and High Court regarding illegal constructions, he added.

He also said that court has passed verbal order to register FIR on strong pressure of lawyers.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Union General Secretary Raja Abdul Majeed said that we would protest against this injustice.

The Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir has taken up this issue and met with City Police Officer Abbas Ahsen.