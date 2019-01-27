Dr Abbasi appointed PMAS-AAUR Pro-VC

Rawalpindi: Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, dean faculty of Crop and Food Sciences, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), has been appointed as pro-vice-chancellor of the varsity.

The appointment has been made by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his capacity as the PMAS-AAUR chancellor, for a period of three years, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Agriculture department. However, he will also perform the functions of the Vice Chancellor till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor under section 14(9) of University act, as office of the Vice Chancellor is vacant. Dr. Abbasi belongs to Phulgran Islamabad and has been serving as dean faculty of Crop and Food Science since September 15, 2015 at PMAS-AAUR. Previously, he remained the chairman department of Horticulture for more than 11 years. He completed his PhD in Horticulture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA in 1996, Post Doctorate in Horticulture in 2004 from Curtin University of Technology , Australia and spent over 27 years in horticulture research & education.