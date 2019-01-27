NHA to hire experts for software development

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik presided over meeting of NHA Executive Board wherein various NHA schemes were reviewed in detail, says a press release.

In order to ensure transparency in NHA’s projects, the meeting accorded approval to obtain services of the consultants that will ensure preparation of software for E-Billing, E-Bidding and E-Tendering with the approval of Executive Board.

The meeting was attended by Altaf Asghar, senior joint secretary, Ministry of Communications, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, joint secretary, Budget Finance Divisions, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, deputy inspector general NH&MP, Hameed Akhtar, chief NTRC, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, vice president NESPAK, Asim Amin, member planning NHA, Salauddin, member finance NHA, Arbab Ali Dhakan, member EC NHA & Saeed Ahmad Malik, secretary NHA.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the Executive Board that NHA is looking after about 12,131 Km long highways/motorways throughout the country and that 80% of total commercial activity is attached to NHA’s network.