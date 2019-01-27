close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Girl abducted, gang-raped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

SIALKOT: A girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five unknown accused here on Friday night.

The daughter of Altaf visited the vocational training centre for beautician course near the Government Sardar Begum Hospital in the limits of Hajipura police.

In the meantime, the guard of the centre told the girl that her brother had come to see her. When the girl came out of the centre, five unknown accused forcibly took her to a house at Uggoki and allegedly gang-raped her.

Later, they threw her near Sublime Chowk. According to the victim, the accused also made video of the incident and threatened her to put the video on internet if she informs the police about the incident. The police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan