Girl abducted, gang-raped

SIALKOT: A girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five unknown accused here on Friday night.

The daughter of Altaf visited the vocational training centre for beautician course near the Government Sardar Begum Hospital in the limits of Hajipura police.

In the meantime, the guard of the centre told the girl that her brother had come to see her. When the girl came out of the centre, five unknown accused forcibly took her to a house at Uggoki and allegedly gang-raped her.

Later, they threw her near Sublime Chowk. According to the victim, the accused also made video of the incident and threatened her to put the video on internet if she informs the police about the incident. The police have registered a case.