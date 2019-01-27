FIA DG wants experts’ help in white collar crimes probe

ISLAMABAD: Only strong institutions of police and internal security can save the country from scourge of terrorism, extremism and corruption. The government will have to reform and improve police department as well as investigation agencies in order to get results in meaningful and effective implementation of rule of law in the country.

The Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Basheer Memon, is trying to play a big role in strengthening and reforming the state institution of internal setup and improving its mechanism of scientific investigation against corruption. “To begin with,” the FIA sources told this scribe, “the DG FIA has bifurcated FIA into two structural setups – North and South Zones. The North Zone will cover the Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while, Urban and rural Sindh and Baluchistan have been included in South Zone,” the sources maintained.

A senior officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Ehsan Sadiq, enjoying unblemished service record and unquestionable professional integrity, has been appointed to head the North Zone, while another, lesser known officer, Najaf Quli Mir, has been given the charge of the South Zone. The two officers will head their respective offices as the Additional Director-General of the FIA and will have four Directors of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of police rank working under them.

Meanwhile, the services of another five officers of BPS 20, namely DIG Nasir Satti, DIG Fakhar Sultan, DIG Anksar Khan and DIG Babar Bakht Qureshi and one of the SSP level (Grade 19), SSP Imran Yaqoob, have already been put at the disposal of these two zones. In total there will be at least 600 officers of all ranks from the Police Department working in the two zones in different positions.

The FIA sources disclosed that the DG FIA has already pushed a request to the office of the Prime Minister to make some experts of clean reputation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Stock Exchange and IT experts to help these two offices investigate the white collar crimes involving money laundering and fraudulent money transactions.

The FIA sources said that these officers from other departments have been inducted in the FIA specifically to deal with white colour crime, especially money laundering.

“The need for these experts from other departments was felt because there are at least 350 cases of money-related crimes lying pending conviction as there was not enough expertise available in the FIA to carry out forensic audit and investigations of these cases,” the FIA sources disclosed. “The Prime Minister has already acceded to this demand and soon some honest and experienced officers from these departments will become part of the team to launch the ‘great fight’ against corruption not within the country but tracking the links and roots of these crimes abroad,” the FIA sources told this scribe. He said that the basic infrastructure of this initiative has been put in place and soon the officers will take charge of their offices and start operations nation-wide.

“To make the operations of these offices in both the Zones effective and swift, one ‘Complaint Cell’ in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has been created, which the Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself will monitor to remain abreast with the latest developments as well as hold regular meetings to assess the performance of these new entities created within the FIA,” the sources in the FIA disclosed.

The sources in the Prime Ministers’ Secretariat has confirmed establishing this special ‘Complaint Cell’ and said that this office created in the Prime Ministers’ Secretariat will be open to receive complaints from public as well as from the institutions/departments, which will be forwarded to the concerned zones for quick action.

“Efforts will be made to make the whole exercise efficient and flawless, especially removing the bureaucratic hurdles and lacunas in the law which so frequently bog down the working of the FIA on one pretext or the other,” the FIA sources said.