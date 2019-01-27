All polling stations declared highly sensitive for PS-94 by-polls today

KARACHI: The by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-94 in District Korangi is scheduled to be held today and the police department has declared all the 149 polling stations as highly sensitive and deployed a maximum number of officials.

Talking to The News on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Amir Farooqi of East Range said police had identified trouble spots where incidents of clashes had taken place in the 2008 and 2013 general elections and the local government elections in 2015, and keeping in view these considerations, a comprehensive security plan for the by-election had been made.

He added that there were about 149 polling stations in District Korangi within Landhi Sub-Division and two police stations in Landhi and Awami Colony. Moreover, PS-94 consists of a mixed community with 60 per cent being Mohajirs, 15 per cent Baloch people, 10 per cent Punjabis, 5 per cent Sindhis and 5 per cent Pathans. During the General Elections 2018, the late Wajahat of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was the successful candidate, but three months back due to his natural death the seat of PS-94 fell vacant.

The MQM-P has been winning from this constituency, and there is a strong likelihood that the Syed Hashim Raza of the party and Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set for a tough competition. A total of 16 candidates are in the run, and they include candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi, and the Pak Sar Zameen Party. Nine candidates are independent. DIG Farooqi said 149 polling stations were to be established in PS-94 in 57 buildings with 298 booths, one each for male and female voters. The total number of voters is 246,449 – 136,808 male voters and 109,641 female voters. However, all the polling stations had been declared highly sensitive.

As in earlier elections, violent clashes were reported in the constituency, especially in Landhi area, and some of the incidents occurred on May 9, 2013, during the election campaign when unknown men opened fire on one person. The victim, aged around 28, died on the spot and a case was registered. A man, Asif alias Aaloo, was later arrested and charge-sheeted. In another incident, which occurred on May 10, 2013, during the election campaign, unknown persons opened the fire on Shakeel Ahmed, son of Abdul Haqeem, MQM-H candidate) Muhammad Ali, son of Moenuddin, and Altaf, son of Ashfaq, of the MQM-A. Altaf suffered bullet injuries and died. Another person injured was named Shahid Khan, son of Nany Khan, and a case was registered. Kashif, son of Abdul Saboor, Ayaz, son of Noor Muhammad and Raees alias Raees Mama, son of Ameenuddin, accused in the case, have arrested and charge-sheeted.

The threat perceptions on the by-election day pertain to suicide attacks and bomb blasts, either a vehicle-based, a roadside bomb or an IED. There were also threats of attacks on visiting prominent members of the civil society and political figures, law enforcement agencies’ vehicles and persons, public gatherings, and residences of contesting candidates.

On the other side of Law and order may occur over contesting candidates seat and in such area wide spread availability of arms and clashes which may also effect its adjoining areas and to overcome the situation they had already prepared a comprehensive security plan with heavy deployment of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

DIG Farooqi said that, a deployment of 1014 police personnel at Polling Stations and

Buildings were planned apart from that there were 36 Police Mobile were remain on patrolling and also a 22 motorcycle Squad of officials shall also conduct patrolling on the respective district.