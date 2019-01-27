close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

5 die as van falls into ravine in AJK

A
APP
January 27, 2019

MUZAFFARABAD: Five passengers died and 5 others got inured, some of them seriously, when a van fell into a deep ravine at Hallan Shamali in Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, some 250 kilometers east of here on Saturday morning, police said.

The ill-fated van, which was coming from Aliabad village to Kahuta, district headquarters of Haveli, went out of control of its driver due to slippery road and plunged into the deep ravine.

As a result, Muhammad Asim, M Hanif, Nazir Ahmad, M Khalil and Muhammad Umar died on the spot, while M Shafiq (driver), Sardar Khursheed, M Zahid, Abrar Shah and Khalid Hameed were injured, an official of the local police told APP on telephone. The official said the injured were shifted to a hospital in Kahuta.

