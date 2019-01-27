close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
Two bogies of freight train derail

National

LAHORE: Two bogies of a freight train derailed on Saturday a day after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated it.

The train was moving to Lahore from Karachi when the mishap occurred. However no loss of life was reported.

The teams arrived at the scene and launched the rescue work to clear the railway track.

