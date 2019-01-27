close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Nine human traffickers arrested

National

January 27, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested 13 human traffickers, including four proclaimed offenders (POs), from Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

Talking to reporters, FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said the detained human smugglers were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them abroad. Among the accused included Mukhtar Hussain Shah, Jamshaid Hussain, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Ayub Raza, Hamza Ali, Habib Sultan, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Yousuf, Altaf Hussain and POs Muhammad Asif, Khadim Hussain, Usama Raza and Umair Raza. He said separate cases were registered against the accused.

