January 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Four booked for murder

National

January 27, 2019

PAKPATTAN: On the order of a court, Chak Bedi police on Saturday registered a murder case.

Accused Iftikhar had allegedly developed illicit relations with the wife of Yaseen. When Yaseen tried to stop Iftikhar, he along with his three accomplices allegedly murdered Yaseen on September 4, 2018, and fled.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police on Saturday booked a fraudster here.

Accused Faisal Javed gave a fake cheque to Muhammad Manzoor of Chak 163-EB which was bounced by the concerned bank.

GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Police on Saturday arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

They included Abid of Chak 27-EB. The police have registered a case.

TWO ABDUCTED: Two people were abducted here.

12 accused entered the house of Muhammad Yaseen at Chak Byle Gang and allegedly abducted his son Shahbaz and brother. The police have registered a case.

