ATC judge tells prosecution to produce witness or face fine

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court judge reprimanded on Saturday the prosecution in an August 22 speech case for not producing the witnesses against the accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders.

The ATC-II judge gave remarks during the hearing that if the investigation officer failed to bring witnesses to the next hearing, then he and the prosecution lawyer should be fined and that money should go to the “Dam Fund”.

The date was fixed for recording witness testimonies; however, the hearing got simply adjourned till February 9 after the prosecution failed to bring any witness and excused their unavailability. Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Shahid Pasha, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and other MQM leaders charged in the case were present during the hearing. They have been accused of facilitating the controversial speech of their party founder Altaf Hussain that was delivered on August 22, 2016. Hussain in his speech had given incendiary remarks against the state and the country apparently over a media ban on him imposed by the Lahore High Court. It was followed by violence in which a news organisation’s office was ransacked and vehicles were torched.