Sugar mills asked to clear payments of growers by 31st

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab CM Malik Umar Farooq has asked the sugar mills management to clear payments of growers by January 31.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee held to review crushing season of sugarcane at the DC Office on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the officers of district administration, representatives of sugar mills and growers and others also attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar gave details of crushing season monitoring and current status of payments by the sugar mills. The special assistant said that crushing season of sugar mills was being strictly supervised under the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that any exploitation of the sugarcane growers would not be tolerated and middlemen would be dealt with iron hand.