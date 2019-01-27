Kashmir and India’s Republic Day

January 26, India’s Republic Day, is observed as a black day by the Kashmiris. On January 26, 1950, India adopted a constitution to declare it as a sovereign republic. In fact, on January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress had proclaimed the Declaration of Independence and therefore the day was selected as the Republic Day. Although, the Indian Constitution proclaims India to be a secular and democratic state yet its subsequent governments usurped Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

During the Partition, the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), which comprised Muslim majority, had decided to join Pakistan but the Dogra Raja, Sir Hari Singh, in connivance with the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Governor General Lord Mountbatten forced the people to join India.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the Indian Republic Day on January 26 as a day of protest to convey the message to the international community that India has usurped their inalienable right to self-determination. Protest rallies are held in the territory and in the world capitals to highlight different dimensions of the Kashmir dispute and Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

The Kashmir issue is at the forefront of the Indian establishment since the Partition of the Sub-continent in 1947. It is one issue that it has been unable to fully comprehend or resolve it. Resolution only comes after proper comprehension. But it seems in this case the lack of comprehension and understanding about the problem is so grave that it has always been overshadowed by recklessness and irresponsibility to the core.

Over the years, the divide between the Indian security establishment and the people has grown leaps and bounds. The people fully understand that they are under foreign occupation and sooner or later they have to get rid of it. Thus they face and challenge the security forces at will. On the other hand, for the security forces, posting to the valley is a hardship posting. At the back of their minds, they realise that they are in the valley to subjugate a population that hates them and shows its hatred by throwing rocks and closing shops whenever they can. They also see that the bullets they fire and the torture they inflict on the ordinary people doesn’t stop them from coming out on the roads again and again.

It is abundantly clear that the model New Delhi used to control and run the held valley for seven decades is no longer viable. The anger against India and its occupation of the Valley manifests itself continuously as shown by the resistance in the valley. Given the grave nature of the unresolved Kashmir issue, the dispute remains a ticking time bomb in the region. Unfortunately, the world has so far not realised it.